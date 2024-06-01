Two juveniles shot in downtown Seattle drive-by

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police are investigating after two juvenile boys were injured in a drive-by shooting in downtown Seattle Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting multiple shots fired and people running in the 300 block of Pike Street at 1:11 a.m. When they arrived, they found the two boys had been shot.

The Seattle Fire Department provided aid until they were transported to Harborview Medical Center. One was in stable condition, the other in serious condition.

According to officers, no suspects were taken into custody and detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit are investigating what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

