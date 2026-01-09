Two hospitalized after shooting involving federal agents in Portland, police say

Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting involving federal agents in Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Police said officers were dispatched at 2:18 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, to the 10200 block of Southeast Main Street following reports of a shooting.

Responding officers confirmed that federal agents were involved.

Portland police said their officers were not involved in the shooting itself.

Minutes later, at about 2:24 p.m., officers received a call from a man who reported he had been shot and was asking for help near Northeast 146th Avenue and East Burnside Street.

Officers found a man and a woman at that location with what appeared to be gunshot wounds, police said.

Officers applied a tourniquet and requested medical aid.

Both patients were transported to the hospital, and their conditions were not immediately known.

Investigators later determined that both people were injured in the same shooting involving federal agents.

Police said two locations connected to the incident have been secured while the investigation continues.

At 2:19 PST, US Border Patrol agents were conducting a targeted vehicle stop in Portland, Oregon. The passenger of the vehicle and target is a Venezuelan illegal alien affiliated with the transnational Tren de Aragua prostitution ring and involved in a recent shooting in… — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 9, 2026

East Burnside Street was closed westbound between Northeast 145th Avenue and Northeast 148th Avenue.

The investigation is being led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“We are still in the early stages of this incident,” said Bob Day. “We understand the heightened emotion and tension many are feeling in the wake of the shooting in Minneapolis, but I am asking the community to remain calm as we work to learn more.”

Authorities said the investigation remains active and ongoing, and additional details will be released as they become available.

