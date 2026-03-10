Two gorillas at the Woodland Park Zoo are expecting in May

SEATTLE — The Woodland Park Zoo announced that two western lowland gorillas are expecting babies this spring.

The gorillas, named Olympia and Jamani, are due five days apart between May 19 and May 24, the zoo said in a release.

This will be the second pregnancy for both gorillas, who were transferred to the Woodland Park Zoo in 2022 from the North Carolina Zoo.

The two babies will be the first offspring of a silverback male named Nadaya.

“A baby gorilla is exciting, but two babies will be so much fun for the gorilla care team and the community to watch them growing up together,” said Judy Sievert, a gorilla keeper at Woodland Park Zoo.

“We are all in for a real treat!” she said.

