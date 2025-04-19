Two found sleeping in truck at Puyallup gas station, removed by deputies after being uncooperative

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Bodycam posted by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) shows deputies responding to a call of a man and a woman sleeping in a utility truck parked at a Puyallup gas station for over an hour, the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

After drug paraphernalia could be seen inside the truck and the two inside refused to open the door, bodycam shows deputies breaking a window and tasing the man while they removed him from the truck.

The 52-year-old man was found with 365 grams of meth, a .38 caliber handgun, and had a federal warrant.

PSCO says the woman was released at the scene but will be charged with obstruction.

“It’s Going to Get Stupid” On April 2nd around 1:15am, deputies responded to the AMPM at 176th St. E and Canyon Road E when a gas station employee called to report a large utility truck had been parked at the gas pumps for over an hour, and two occupants were passed out inside. Upon arrival, deputies could see the keys in the ignition and drug paraphernalia inside the truck. It was obvious the subjects were under the influence. At this point, deputies had probable cause for drugs and the occupants were not free to leave. The occupants refused to comply, and the deputies patiently worked with the subjects for eight minutes until they realized the occupants would not get out on their own. With some assistance from our deputies, the subjects were removed from the vehicle. The male was found to be in possession of 365 grams of Methamphetamines and had a Federal Marshal’s Warrant for a weapons violation. Upon a search warrant of the truck, a .38 Special Revolver was located in a pair of pants. The 52-year-old male was booked for his Federal Marshal’s Warrant in addition to Assault in the 3rd Degree X 3, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer, Knowingly Possessing a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm since he was a convicted felon. The female was released on scene, but charges will be forwarded for obstruction for her. Great job to these deputies who recognized the suspicious behaviors and got this guy off our streets. Posted by Pierce County Sheriff's Office on Friday, April 18, 2025

