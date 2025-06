OCEAN SHORES, Wash. — The Ocean Shores Fire Department says two fishermen are dead after they got swept into the water.

It happened just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Copalis Beach.

The department says one fisherman was pulled to shore and given CPR.

Eventually, the second was pulled ashore, and crews gave them advanced cardiac life support.

Despite the efforts, neither one survived.

No further information is known about the fishermen at this time.

