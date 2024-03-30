Two fatal weekend crashes on Western Washington highways

Two separate crashes on Western Washington highways have claimed the lives of two people so far this weekend.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a three vehicle crash claimed the life of a man riding a motorcycle on Hwy 20 on Whidbey Island Friday evening, and early this morning a person was killed in a two vehicle crash on I-5 just south of the interchange with SR 16 in Tacoma.

Washington State Patrol reports that in the Whidbey Island crash on Friday , a 37 year old man riding the motorcycle crossed the centerline on SR 20 near Penn Cove and struck one vehicle before hitting a second one head on. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The State Patrol has not identified the victim, pending notification of next of kin.

In the early Saturday morning crash on southbound I-5 just south of the SR 16 interchange in Tacoma, Washington State Patrol reports indicate that a vehicle “Perpendicular southbound I-5 AT Milepost 132″, was struck by a second vehicle, killing that driver and sending the driver of the first vehicle to the hospital.





















