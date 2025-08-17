Two exchange gunfire on Mill Creek Swift Bus

MILL CREEK, Wash. — The Mill Creek Police Department (MCPD) says officers arrested two suspects in a shooting that happened on a Swift transit bus on Saturday.

Just after 5 p.m., police say the shooting stemmed from an altercation at the Orange Line Stop at 164th Street Southeast and Mill Creek Boulevard.

One suspect on the bus allegedly exchanged gunfire with another person outside the bus, according to police.

MCPD says everyone fled the scene following the shooting, but officers later found the two suspects.

No one was injured in the shooting.

**Update** Shortly after 5pm there was an altercation on the Swift bus. Some of the involved individuals got off the bus... Posted by Mill Creek Police Department on Saturday, August 16, 2025

