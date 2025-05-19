Local

Two drivers arrested, allegedly going 99mph while racing

By KIRO 7 News Staff
AUBURN, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has arrested two drivers on State Route 167 in Auburn for allegedly going 99 miles per hour while racing on the highway, WSP posted on X.

A Tesla and a BMW sedan were reported to be going in and out of traffic, according to WSP.

Both drivers were arrested for reckless driving.

