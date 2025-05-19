Two drivers arrested, allegedly going 99mph while racing

AUBURN, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has arrested two drivers on State Route 167 in Auburn for allegedly going 99 miles per hour while racing on the highway, WSP posted on X.

A Tesla and a BMW sedan were reported to be going in and out of traffic, according to WSP.

Both drivers were arrested for reckless driving.

These two vehicles were stopped SB 167 near 15th St SW. They were stopped for going 99 MPH, racing and going in/out of traffic. Both arrested and on their way to jail. pic.twitter.com/PBjMR2nwXd — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) May 18, 2025

