Two cars fully destroyed in apartment parking lot fire in South Hill

SOUTH HILL, Wash. — Central Pierce Fire & Rescue says that they found two cars completely engulfed in fire near an apartment building in South Hill. Fire crews quickly arrived at the apartment after a call was made about a car fire that could spread to buildings in the complex. They found the two cars on fire, and the flames were spreading to the vinyl siding of the apartment building. Crews were able to put the fire out quickly, but both cars were total losses. The building only suffered minor damage. One person was treated for smoke inhalation.



