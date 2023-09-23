Two businesses burglarlized twice in six months, nearby pot shop hit Wednesday

Now to King County where a little corner of Skyway is getting more than its share of burglaries.

A driving school, a coffee shop, and a marijuana dispensary in Skyway. All three have been hit by burglars since March. The pot shop has closed, temporarily. But the other two businesses are still open.

This is costing these businesses thousands of dollars to repair the doors and the crooks aren’t getting away with much loot.

Woinshet ‘Winnie’ Meshesha opened her namesake coffee shop just a year ago, around the same time she rented out the adjoining space to the Rainier Driving School. A month later, in March, a couple of crooks showed up.

“They came around and then they took all the cash register with them,” Meshesha said. “They took the cash register. And the laptop from here.”

“They came through the coffee shop,” said Anastasiya Rubkevich. “Broke this door and came to our store.”

That’s how they ended up in Rubevich’s business, the Rainier Driving School. They went for the same thing there.

“They just take the (register),” she said. “And there’s like a couple hundred bucks in there.”

Then they broke through the door to leave.

On September 5th, a different set of crooks broke into both businesses again but came away with even less.

But then Wednesday, a car drove into Western Bud, the cannabis shop a block away, forcing it to temporarily close down.

It has left those whose businesses are still running, fearful.

“I am really uncomfortable and scared,” Meshesha said.

What is especially concerning is both of these business owners are immigrants trying to provide a service for their respective communities. They don’t know why they are being targeted. They do think they were hit by two sets of crooks.

If you recognize the men in these videos, give the King County Sheriff a call.

