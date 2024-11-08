Two arrested for shooting at deputies during chase through Parkland

PARKLAND, Wash. — Two people were arrested for attempted murder after they allegedly shot at Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputies during a car chase.

It all started Thursday just before 2 a.m.

Patrol deputies spotted a stolen vehicle in the Farrelli’s parking lot in Parkland with two people inside. When they tried to talk to the driver, they backed out of their parking spot and drove away.

Deputies say they turned on their lights and sirens and followed the Chevy Tahoe westbound onto 122nd Street South. During the chase, deputies say the driver brake-checked them twice and then fired multiple rounds at them but missed.



Deputies attempted to stop a stolen vehicle and it takes off. Shortly after the pursuit started the suspects fire shots at our deputies. None were hurt and both men were arrested.



Additional deputies, officers, and troopers joined the pursuit. The driver hit a guardrail on Yakima Avenue South. Both the driver and passenger hopped out of the car and ran off. One didn’t get far and was arrested. Law enforcement started a K9 track for the other. Someone living nearby called 911 to report seeing someone hiding in his pickup truck, and the man was taken into custody.

Because the men crashed into the guardrail, they were taken to a nearby hospital to be evaluated before they were booked into jail. The 43-year-old and 27-year-old suspects were booked for attempted murder, drive-by shooting, and possession of a stolen vehicle. The driver was also booked for eluding.

