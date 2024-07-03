Two arrested following string of Edmonds drive-by shootings

EDMONDS, Wash. — Edmonds police have arrested two men and are seeking a third after a three-week spree of shootings along Olympic View Drive.

The two men, 37 and 26 years old, both from Lynnwood were booked into the Snohomish County Jail on June 27.

Edmonds neighbors began reporting gunshots in early June, mostly in the late evening and overnight hours. Investigating officers were occasionally able to find evidence that showed multiple different weapons were being fired.

Trees and a stop sign were shot, but nobody had been hurt yet.

Then, on June 24, a resident called to report that a gunshot had entered their home. Officers had been proactively surveilling the area but could not catch the suspect(s) in the act or identify a suspect car.

According to Edmonds police, they established dedicated surveillance on June 27 and saw a car enter the neighborhood, followed by the sound of multiple gunshots. Officers quickly found evidence to support drive-by-shooting.

The car was found abandoned, but with the assistance of K9 units from Edmonds and Everett, King County’s Guardian One helicopter, and a drone unit, the two men were found along with a gun. Following a search warrant, police found more evidence, including multiple rounds of live ammunition and several spent shell casings.

This investigation is still active and ongoing, and EPD detectives are following up on the information and evidence collected. According to Edmonds police, additional arrests are expected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Edmonds Police Department or email policetips@edmondswa.gov.

