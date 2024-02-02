Two arrested after teen shot in back in Kent, chased in car

Two men were arrested Thursday afternoon after Kent police say they shot a 16-year-old boy in the back and chased after him in a car.

At about 4:18 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting near 68th Avenue South and South 212th Street.

A father had called 911 to report his son had been shot in the back and while he was driving his son away from the scene, the suspects were chasing them in their own car.

Officers were able to locate the victim, a 16-year-old, and his father when they pulled over near Washington Avenue North and West James Street.

As officers were with the victim, an officer saw the suspect’s car which drove away and stopped at a nearby business.

One of the suspects, a 19-year-old man, got out of the car and was taken into custody.

Another suspect, a second 19-year-old man, ran with a rifle in his hand toward a wooded area.

With assistance from the Washington State Patrol and King County Sheriff’s Office’s Guardian 1 helicopter, the second man was found hiding in the woods. He was arrested without further incident.

The 16-year-old was treated and transported to a hospital for his injury.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Kent Police Tip Line at 253-856-5808 or email KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.

©2024 Cox Media Group