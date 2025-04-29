Tumwater PD looking for ‘endangered runaway’

TUMWATER, Wash. — The Tumwater Police Department is looking for a 17-year-old “endangered runaway.”

Sofey Wilkinson ran away from the Department of Children, Youth and Families on Capitol Boulevard.

She is known to frequent downtown Olympia.

Police say she is considered missing and endangered.

Sofey was last seen wearing a black jacket with brown shorts and sandals.

She is 5′1″ and 165 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes and a tattoo on her forearm.

If you see her, call Tumwater Police at 3602-754-4200.

