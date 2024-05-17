Tukwila train trestle being evaluated after fire

TUKWILA, Wash. — The Tukwila train trestle behind Industry Drive is being evaluated after a fire Thursday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m. Thursday the trestle was engulfed in flames. Puget Sound firefighters were on scene, assisted by Tukwila police.

A man believed to live in an encampment under the trestle was taken to the hospital for smoke exposure. It appears the fire started at the encampment, but the cause is still under investigation.

The trestle appears to be usable, but an evaluation is needed.

