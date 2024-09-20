Tukwila police return stolen wheelchair to its owner

TUKWILA, Wash. — The Tukwila Police Department helped track down a stolen wheelchair and return it to its rightful owner.

Officers say the chair belongs to a man who lives at the SHAG senior housing complex.

It reportedly went missing when someone drove off with the man’s vehicle—taking away all of his mobility.

“Stealing someone’s car is low enough. Stealing someone’s car with their electric wheelchair hitched up to it and completely taking away their mobility is beyond low,” the department wrote on its Facebook page.

Officers say they found the chair abandoned on Nelson Place South Friday afternoon and were able to return it to the man.

No word whether his truck has been recovered.

🚨Officers Recover Stolen Wheelchair🚨 Stealing someone’s car is low enough. Stealing someone’s car with their electric... Posted by Tukwila Police Department on Friday, September 20, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group