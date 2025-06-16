Tukwila Police respond to simultaneous incidents involving possible weapons

TUKWILA, Wash. — Last week, the Tukwila Police Department (TPD) responded to two incidents where a person may have had a weapon in public.

On June 11 around 9 a.m., officers responded to a report of an individual walking in and out of traffic with a knife. He was walking around Wig Boulevard and Southcenter Parkway.

Police said he appeared highly agitated and due to that state, he threw a rock at a responding officer’s patrol car.

Officers were able to create distance, verbally deescalate the situation and calm the man down. It was determined that he did not have knife but was just highly agitated.

While this was going on, a passerby reported an individual walking southbound on Tukwila International Blvd near 112th holding a pistol in a clear bag. As officers approached the area, the suspect pointed it at one of the officers and made a firing motion with his hand before continuing to walk southbound, according to TPD.

Officers immediately shut down traffic in both directions and followed the man. They said they have him several verbal commands to stop and raise his hands. Because the suspect ignored them and started walking toward a busy intersection, one officer fired a 40mm rubber projectile to stop him.

“The deployment was successful, and the suspect was immediately taken into custody without incident,” TPD said.

He was checked out and cleared by the fire department for claims of pre-existing injuries before being booked into jail for two counts of placing a person in fear or apprehension by threat and obstructing a public servant.

