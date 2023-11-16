Tukwila police raise enough money for K9 vest after only 3 hours of fundraising

Tukwila — The Tukwila Police Department has raised enough money to buy their new K9 a protective vest after only 3 hours of fundraising.

The department partnered with the nonprofit Keeping K-9s in Kevlar to raise community funds.

“In just 3 hours, Raider’s vest has been fully funded! Thank you to everyone who donated and who is equally excited to have this good boy a part of the Tukwila team!” said a spokesperson.

Raider’s daily responsibilities include approaching and tracking dangerous offenders while deploying in situations where lives are at risk.

Police say that these jobs place Raider in potentially risky situations which is why he needs a vest that will stop knives, shrapnel, and handgun bullets.

