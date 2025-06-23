Tukwila Police: Person arrested in connection with car crime incidents

TUKWILA, Wash. — A person with a possible connection to car crime incidents was arrested on Saturday, according to the Tukwila Police Department (TPD).

Officers responded to reports of numerous car prowling incidents on Southcenter Parkway.

Police say an officer was leaving the scene of a previous incident when he saw a person who looked like the descriptions that witnesses gave of the suspect.

The officer watched him get out of a car and walk to a nearby store.

TPD says that the suspect was arrested after police found that he had a second-degree felony theft warrant.

Police are still investigating the incident.

©2025 Cox Media Group