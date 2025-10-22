Tukwila police: Man who tried to steal beer hurled rock through store window, hitting an employee

Tukwila police say they arrested a man, accused of hurling a rock at a store employee after trying to steal beer.

It happened at a store on Tukwila International Boulevard.

Employees told police they tried to confront the man when they caught him stealing.

They said he came back a short time after leaving and threw a large rock through a window, ultimately breaking the glass and smacking one of the employees in the head.

Officers found the man near the Light Rail station and arrested him.

