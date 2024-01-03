Tukwila police clear homeless encampment under 180th Street bridge

TUKWILA, Wash. — Tukwila police worked with Parks and Recreation and mental health professionals to clean up a homeless encampment under the 180th Street bridge just west of West Valley Highway this week.

Crews say they offered people living in there services and temporary housing options before clearing the camp.

“The encampment posed a hazard for those walking and biking on Green River Trail,” said a spokesperson. “A big thank you to all the City teams who worked with us to clean up the site!”

