Tukwila police catch two shoplifters in separate incidents at same location

TUKWILA, Wash. — The Tukwila Police Department (TPD) says that while officers were investigating a report of shoplifting over the weekend, an officer saw another suspect stealing from a different store close by.

Officers were called to a store near Southcenter Parkway and Minkler Boulevard and saw one suspect outside the shop with a handful of merchandise, TPD said.

He reportedly attempted to go back in the store and return the items to an employee when police arrived.

At the same time, a woman was seen with a full shopping cart full of stolen items trying to leave a store next door, according to police.

Both were arrested and booked into jail after the woman tried to hide in the backseat of her car.

