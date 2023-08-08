Tukwila man facing charges after police find over 30,000 fentanyl pills in his truck

A 46-year-old Tukwila man is facing drug trafficking charges after police found over 30,000 fentanyl pills inside his pickup truck.

The Seattle Police Department said the drugs weighed more than six pounds.

The Border Enforcement Security task force investigated David Garcia for dealing fentanyl for months.

Officials said they set up a meeting with him at a Tukwila restaurant.

They arrested him there and got a search warrant for his truck, which is when they found all the pills.

If convicted, he faces a minimum of 10 years in prison.





