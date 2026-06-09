TSA urges summer travelers to pack smart, arrive early

SEATTLE — The summer travel season is here, and the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches are just around the corner.

As a result, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says it’s expecting a surge in the number of people traveling through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

“Our dedicated transportation security workforce is ready to ensure a safe, efficient screening experience for everyone,” TSA Washington Federal Security Director Robert Spinden said. “The most important thing that travelers can do is to get to the airport early and prepared for the checkpoint screening process.”

Several days in the coming weeks could be among the busiest that the airport has ever seen.

The airport’s eight highest-volume screening days of all time occurred in June, July, and August of last year – but 2026 could top those numbers.

Here’s what you can do to cut down on the stress if you’re traveling during the summer months:

Arrive early: Allow plenty of time for parking or returning a rental car, taking a shuttle if needed, checking in with your airline, dropping off bags, and getting through security.

Bring acceptable ID: Ensure you have your REAL ID, passport, or another acceptable form of identification ready to present at the checkpoint. Passengers without an acceptable form of ID can pay a $45 fee to use TSA ConfirmID, TSA’s modernized alternative identity verification option.

Pack smart: Start with an empty bag to reduce the risk of bringing prohibited items through security. Before packing, consult TSA’s “What Can I Bring?” tool to ensure all items comply with regulations. Remember the 3-1-1 rule for liquids.

Enroll in TSA PreCheck for expedited screening: TSA PreCheck offers a faster security experience. Travelers now have three enrollment providers to choose from—CLEAR, IDEMIA, and Telos—offering more price and location options. Most applicants receive their Known Traveler Number (KTN) within three to five days.

Leave your drone at home: Drones are strictly prohibited near airports, stadiums, and World Cup event venues. Flying a drone in restricted areas can result in confiscation, fines, and possible prosecution.

©2026 Cox Media Group