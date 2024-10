A truck towing a wood chipper lost control on westbound State Route 18 near 256th Friday afternoon, causing traffic delays, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The Washington State Patrol reported that the incident, which did not result in any injuries, forced traffic to pass through on the shoulder while a tow truck worked to clear the scene.

Motorists in the area should expect delays until the truck and wood chipper are removed.

©2024 Cox Media Group