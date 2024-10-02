Truck rammed into South Seattle Walgreens

SEATTLE — A South Seattle Walgreens was hit by a smash-and-grab burglary early Monday morning.

Officers with the Seattle Police Department say they responded to the business after callers reported a white pickup ramming into the storefront at 24th Avenue and South Jackson Street.

They say the truck was stolen and the suspects placed tow straps around an ATM to remove it.

Officers located the abandoned vehicle about three blocks south of the store.

Seattle police say they did a K9 track, but the suspects were not located.

©2024 Cox Media Group