A truck that caught fire is causing issues for Friday’s morning commute on State Route 19 at Tiger Mountain.

Eastside Fire and Rescue posted a picture of the burned-out vehicle on ‘X.’

They say no one was inside.

Eastbound lanes are currently blocked.

No word when they will reopen.

The blocking vehicle fire on EB SR18 at Tiger Mountain. No Occupants. pic.twitter.com/4cTUcCfJIJ — Eastside Fire & Rescue (@EastsideFire) October 4, 2024

