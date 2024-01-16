Troopers seize nearly 20 large bags of cannabis, meth during traffic stop in Okanogan

OKANOGAN, Wash. — Washington State Troopers arrested a driver during a traffic stop in Okanogan, before discovering he had a car full of methamphetamine and cannabis.

The driver is suspected of a DUI, as well as felony drug possession with intent to deliver.

Photos posted by WSP show nearly 20 bags of varying sizes seized from the car, all appearing to contain cannabis. Methamphetamine was found in a series of smaller Ziplock bags, in addition to a small scale.

“All from a traffic stop,” WSP said. “Strong work Okanogan troops!”

