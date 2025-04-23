Troopers say scammers are selling fake gold on WA highways

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says it’s gotten numerous reports of people trying to sell fake gold on freeway ramps.

In Southwest Washington, which covers Clark, Cowlitz, Klickitat, Lewis, and Skamania Counties. WSP says there have been 75 reports since January.

“We would like the public to be aware of these scams as the number of reports continues to increase,” the department warned.

Besides being illegal, these situations are also unsafe. WSP says in some instances, the scammers have stepped into traffic, flagging drivers to pull over.

Troopers say not to interact with these people and call 911 as soon as possible to provide a location and description of the scammers.

