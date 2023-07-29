Trooper’s patrol car crushed on I-90 near Sammamish

SAMMAMISH, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol trooper’s car was crushed while they were sitting on the shoulder on Saturday.

Fortunately, the trooper only suffered minor injuries.

The WSP said the crash happened just after 3 a.m. eastbound on I-90 near West Lake Sammamish Parkway.

The trooper said a driver drifted onto the shoulder into his patrol car. The driver declined treatment and no impairment was suspected.

