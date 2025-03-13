Troopers: Missing woman last seen at Harborview

SEATTLE — Washington State Patrol has issued a Missing Indigenous Person alert for a woman last seen at Harborview Medical Center earlier this week.

Pah-tu Pitt, 44, was seen on March 10 around 4 p.m. on 9th Avenue. It’s unclear which direction she went. Pitt does not have a car.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, red sweatpants, a gray camo hat and light pink Jordan’s.

Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) -Pitt - King County, WA pic.twitter.com/IhxY9qXnzp — WSP Missing Person Alerts (@WSPMissingPers1) March 13, 2025

Pitt has brown hair and brown eyes and is around 5′5.” She may be wearing glasses.

If you see her, call 911.









