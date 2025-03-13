Local

Troopers: Missing woman last seen at Harborview

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Missing woman Pitt
SEATTLE — Washington State Patrol has issued a Missing Indigenous Person alert for a woman last seen at Harborview Medical Center earlier this week.

Pah-tu Pitt, 44, was seen on March 10 around 4 p.m. on 9th Avenue. It’s unclear which direction she went. Pitt does not have a car.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, red sweatpants, a gray camo hat and light pink Jordan’s.

Pitt has brown hair and brown eyes and is around 5′5.” She may be wearing glasses.

If you see her, call 911.



