Troopers looking for witnesses of Tuesday’s drive-by shooting near Southcenter

Troopers with the Washington State Patrol are looking for witnesses of a drive-by shooting near Southcenter on Tuesday night.

At about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to a report of a shooting on Interstate 5 in the Southcenter Area.

The man who was shot at said he was traveling northbound on I-5 when the right front passenger of a car that was driving recklessly fired several shots at the man’s car.

The suspect’s car was described as a white 2013 to 2015 Chevrolet Malibu or Impala with black rims and dark-tinted windows.

The suspected shooter was described as a light-skinned African American man with a short afro, around 19 to 22 years old.

The suspected driver was an African American woman, about the same age.

There was also another man in the backseat.

The man who was shot at was driving a black 2019 Mercedes S560 sedan. He was uninjured.

If you have information about this incident, contact Detective Hanson at tim.hanson@wsp.wa.gov.





