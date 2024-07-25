Troopers looking for witnesses to SR 518 drive-by shooting near Burien

Near BURIEN, Wash. — Troopers are looking for witnesses to a drive-by shooting that happened Wednesday night on State Route 518 approaching Burien.

At about 7:15 p.m., a driver reported that someone fired a single shot at their pickup while driving westbound near Des Moines Memorial Drive.

The victim was not hurt.

Troopers arrived and took a statement from the victim and looked at their truck for damage. They found an entry and exit point in the hood of the driver’s white Toyota Tundra.

The victim told troopers the shot was fired when they approached a newer silver Chevy Tahoe “that was blocking,” according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

When the victim honked their horn to get the Tahoe to move, then went around the SUV, the driver of the Tahoe fired a gunshot, which hit the hood of the victim’s Tundra.

After the gunshot was fired, the Tahoe sped off, preventing the victim from getting its license plate number.

The suspect was described as a heavy-set white man, possibly in his mid-thirties.

If you have information about the shooting, you’re asked to email WSP Detective Haake at Russ Haake@wsp.wa.gov.

