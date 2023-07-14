Troopers looking for witnesses after shots fired on I-5 in Fife

FIFE, Wash. — State troopers are looking for anyone who saw a shooting on Interstate 5 in Fife that left a bullet stuck in a driver’s door.

The shots were fired from a car on northbound Interstate 5 near Port of Tacoma Road early Wednesday.

Troopers said that just before 1 a.m., a maroon car with tinted windows passed a black Ford Focus that was in the right lane. As the maroon car passed the victim in the HOV lane, someone inside the car shot at the Ford Focus.

The maroon car then fled heading north.

No one was hurt, but a bullet was found embedded in the driver’s door of the Ford Focus.

Troopers said that so far, no one has been able to give investigators more information about the suspect and their car.

If you witnessed the shooting or may have more information about the maroon car or the suspect, you’re asked to call Det. Kevin Pratt at 250-538-3173.

