Troopers look for witnesses to I-5 shooting, crash near Boeing Field

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol is asking for drivers to come forward if they witnessed a shooting Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 5.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes near South Columbian Way in Seattle.

Troopers told KIRO 7 that the driver of a BMW shot at a truck, shattering their rear window.

That’s when troopers say the two started speeding and weaving through traffic.

As the vehicles approached mid-Boeing field the two collided, causing a three-car crash.

Troopers arrested a 28-year-old and booked him into the King County Jail for investigation of assault.

Anyone who saw the two drivers interact between Spring Street and the 6th Street entrance to southbound I-5 and mid-Boeing Field is asked to email Detective Early at Todd.Early@wsp.wa.gov.









©2025 Cox Media Group