Troopers’ heartwarming acts of kindness at Spokane County Interstate Fair

SPOKANE, Wash. — Troopers at a fair helped a distressed child and an upset infant while emphasizing the importance of not using officers as a threat.

On Saturday, Troopers Heather Axtman and Angie Reyes were manning a booth at the Spokane County Interstate Fair when a family came over asking for help with their upset child.

The family told the troopers that the child, who is mentally disabled, was upset because a balloon he was holding popped.

The troopers, who are mothers themselves, jumped right in to help without hesitation.

The troopers sat down to get on the child’s level and helped the upset child communicate his feelings.

“Being a mom helps knowing that sometimes we feel overwhelmed in that role and it truly takes a village,” Trooper Heather Axtman said. “His mom was very supportive of this, as often times, kids listen to others easier.”

Trooper Axtman held the child’s hand and with permission from his mom, walked with him around the fair and over to get another balloon.

WSP Trooper walking with child in need (WSP)

At the same time, the family’s newborn child began to cry.

With the sun high and the temperature soaring, the family realized they were out of formula, and the infant was likely hungry.

Upon seeing the family in need, another family offered one of their formula bottles to them.

With her mother’s approval, Trooper Reyes held the infant in the air-conditioned police truck, which provided relief from the heat and then proceeded to feed formula to the baby.

WSP Trooper feeding baby in air-conditioned police truck (WSP)

When KIRO 7 asked what advice they could offer to families struggling, Trooper Axtman advised not to use officers as a threat when a child doesn’t listen.

“We often hear parents say, ‘If you don’t listen they’ll arrest you’,” Trooper Axtman explained. “We don’t want people to look at us as a threat, we want people to come to us for help.”

In the end, the infant was happy with a full belly, the child got a new balloon and the mom got a much-needed break.

“The real heroes were the family that were willing to part with the formula!” Trooper Axtman said.

The mother was grateful to the family who offered the baby formula and the troopers who stepped in to lend a hand.

