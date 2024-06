Washington State Troopers helped the Centralia Police Department in the arrest of a man after he attempted to get away in a stolen kayak.

The man was being chased after he ran from a stolen car that he was driving near a river.

Police say the man stole the kayak from a home and took it out on the river.

Eventually, police say, the man ran the kayak aground and attempted to run again, but he was arrested.

