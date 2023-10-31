Local

Trooper wrangles wayward chicken off I-5 in Seattle

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Chicken freeway WSDOT

Chicken freeway WSDOT (WSDOT)

SEATTLE — Why did the chicken cross the road? A Washington State Trooper got that answer firsthand when he saved a chicken along I-5 through Seattle on Tuesday morning.

The Washington State Department of Transportation sent out a video of the encounter just before 10 a.m., as a trooper wrangled to wayward chicken off the side of the freeway at Northeast 145th Street.

“He tried to get a mug shot but #ChickenedOut trying to contain the fowl,” Trooper Rick Johnson joked.

According to Trooper Johnson, the chicken was “slightly injured” and taken in by Seattle Humane.

