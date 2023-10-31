Trooper wrangles wayward chicken off I-5 in Seattle

SEATTLE — Why did the chicken cross the road? A Washington State Trooper got that answer firsthand when he saved a chicken along I-5 through Seattle on Tuesday morning.

The Washington State Department of Transportation sent out a video of the encounter just before 10 a.m., as a trooper wrangled to wayward chicken off the side of the freeway at Northeast 145th Street.

A chicken was spotted on the shoulder of I-5 at NE 145th St in #Seattle. Thankfully a State Patrol trooper had egg-cellent timing to save the chicken before it crossed the road.🐔 pic.twitter.com/Cz5L47DUZZ — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) October 31, 2023

“He tried to get a mug shot but #ChickenedOut trying to contain the fowl,” Trooper Rick Johnson joked.

According to Trooper Johnson, the chicken was “slightly injured” and taken in by Seattle Humane.

