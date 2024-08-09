Trio of strong-arm robberies hits West Seattle, suspects still at large

Seattle police are investigating a series of strong-arm robberies that took place within 30 minutes on the morning of August 5, all involving suspects who fled on foot.

The first robbery occurred at 7:12 a.m. at a gas station near 35th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Holden Street.

Two suspects, dressed in dark clothing, entered the store, pushed the attendant aside, and stole approximately $700 in cash from the register before running away.

Shortly after, at 7:33 a.m., another robbery was reported at a business on the 9000 block of Delridge Way Southwest.

The suspects, who matched the description from the first robbery, forced their way behind the counter and took around $500 in cash.

As officers were investigating this second incident, a third robbery was reported at 7:46 a.m. at a business near Highland Park Way Southwest and Southwest Kenyon Street.

The suspects, believed to be the same individuals, took $100 in cash before escaping.

In all three cases, the suspects did not display or imply they had weapons.

A K9 unit responded to search for the suspects but was unable to locate them.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are working to identify and apprehend those involved.

