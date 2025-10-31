Trick-or-treaters are heading out for Halloween events, rain or shine

In true PNW fashion, we spoke with people who say they are heading out for that Halloween fun, rain or shine. — Heads up for trick-or-treaters, you’re going to need a raincoat over that costume on Halloween night!

Heavy rain and winds are expected to move into Western Washington just as the kiddos head out for candy.

But in true PNW fashion, we spoke with people who say they are heading out for that Halloween fun, rain or shine.

Beverly Greifendorff tells us her family goes to the Edmonds Trick or Treat event downtown every year.

“I’d say half the time it’s raining and half the time it’s decent, and every once in a while, we get a beautiful day and it’s really fun,” Greifendorff said.

People like Teresa say the soggy weather won’t stop them from the Halloween fun.

“When you’re born and raised in Seattle or Edmonds, who cares about the rain?” joked Teresa.

Rain or shine, the downtown Edmonds event draws in about 5,000 ghosts and goblins every year.

“It’s a great tradition, they’ve been doing it for a long time,” Teresa said.

Greifendorff said it’s a fun people-watching event, even if you don’t have young kids.

“Yeah, we would stroll around, we wouldn’t get dressed up, but we would stroll and gawk at everybody’s costumes,” Greifendorff said.

Everyone tells us they are keeping their fingers crossed for a fun night with no weather tricks... just lots of sweet treats.

“It’s okay, hopefully it will get nicer for the kids from three to eight, but it’s not supposed to be, but all week long it’s been not supposed to be nice and it’s been beautiful,” Teresa said.

Make sure you have the KIRO 7 weather app downloaded so you know exactly when the rain is hitting your neighborhood!

©2025 Cox Media Group