Trespassing turtle stirs up trouble in Tumwater

TUMWATER, Wash. — A turtle stirred up some trouble in Tumwater, according to police.

Tumwater Police Department officers responded to an alarm at the old brew house on Saturday afternoon.

According to officers, there’s a “decent chance” a turtle set off the alarm.

“Fortunately, he was not fast enough to escape before we got there, and Officers didn’t have to engage in a foot pursuit to get this one into custody and back to the river,” wrote Tumwater PD. “We suspect he was trying to see if there was any Oly Beer paraphernalia left….there isn’t!"

