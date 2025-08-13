Tree knocks out power to over 2K in West Seattle

SEATTLE — Over 2,700 people are without power this morning after a tree took out power lines near the intersection of 45th Avenue SW and SW Alaska Street.

According to Seattle City Light (SCL), a tree fell into power lines and knocked out power at around 2 a.m.

As of 5 a.m., SCL reported that they were waiting for the necessary crews and equipment to make repairs and reconnect power to all customers.

The estimated time of restoration listed on their website was 7 a.m.

Seattle Department of Transportation warned drivers to use caution and treat all dark or flashing signals as all-way stops.

There is currently an outage affecting 2700 people in West Seattle near the Junction. The cause of the outage was a tree that fell into power lines. We are waiting for the necessary crews and equipment to make repairs and reconnect power to all customers. pic.twitter.com/Hc9KgQQFop — Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) August 13, 2025

