Tree feller rescued in Monroe thanks the crew that saved him

MONROE, Wash. — A tree feller who was saved by Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue recently came by Station 31 to thank his rescuers.

The rescue happened April 21 in the 12700 Block of 189th Drive Southeast near Monroe.

Monroe Tree Rescue 1

That afternoon, Brice was 30 feet in the air felling a tree, when the top of the tree came down into his rigging, pinning him to the tree. When that happened, he also suffered a serious cut to the leg from his chainsaw.

Lieutenant Jeff Zorns was able to reach Brice with a ground ladder. He was able to secure the victim and apply a tourniquet to his leg. Zorns then cuts away the treetop that had Brice pinned, freeing him.

Monroe Tree Rescue 2

A ladder truck was then swung into place, providing a safe way for the pair to climb down together.

Within 13 minutes of the firefighter’s arrival, Brice was on his way to the hospital.

He is now well on the road to recovery.

Monroe Tree Rescue 3

