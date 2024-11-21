Tree falls onto Issaquah police officer patrol car

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — The strong Pacific storm that brought heavy snow, rain and hurricane-force winds to west Washington made a tree fall onto the patrol car of an Issaquah policeman Tuesday night. The officer was not injured.

According to a post on Facebook from the Issaquah Police Department Wednesday, on Tuesday night, an Issaquah police officer working the night shift and answering storm-related calls fell victim when a tree came down on his patrol car. He was not inside the SUV when the tree came down.

The fallen tree came down across the SUV’s front end, causing serious damage and trapping it.

Issaquah police said their officer was not hurt but the SUV was not freed until Wednesday morning.

Since yesterday evening IPD has been busy responding to emergencies caused by the storm, especially our night shift... Posted by Issaquah Police Department on Wednesday, November 20, 2024

The City of Issaquah expects that power outages will take many days to be fully restored.

