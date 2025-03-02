Travel Alert: Traffic delays are expected during Sunday’s Hot Chocolate Run around Seattle

SEATTLE — Roads will be closed along a section of State Route 99 and sections of downtown for Sunday’s Hot Chocolate Run.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) northbound SR-99 from Republican Street to North 50th Street, including Aurora Bridge will closed from 6 to 11 a.m.
WSDOT said the tunnel will be open and northbound traffic will exit at Republican Street.
The start and finish line will be at Seattle Center next to Climate Pledge Arena.
- 5k starts at 7 a.m.
- 10K starts at 7:55 a.m.
- 15k starts at 7:55 a.m.
To see a map of the run routes, click here.
Driver will need to find alternate routes during this time.
