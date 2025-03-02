Travel Alert: Traffic delays are expected during Sunday’s Hot Chocolate Run around Seattle

SEATTLE — Roads will be closed along a section of State Route 99 and sections of downtown for Sunday’s Hot Chocolate Run.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) northbound SR-99 from Republican Street to North 50th Street, including Aurora Bridge will closed from 6 to 11 a.m.

WSDOT said the tunnel will be open and northbound traffic will exit at Republican Street.

The start and finish line will be at Seattle Center next to Climate Pledge Arena.

5k starts at 7 a.m.

10K starts at 7:55 a.m.

15k starts at 7:55 a.m.

To see a map of the run routes, click here.

Driver will need to find alternate routes during this time.

