Trap set for bear seen in Puyallup park

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Wildlife officers are trying to trap and relocate a bear that’s been seen at a park in Puyallup.

The bear has been seen in and around Clark’s Creek Park.

It’s been spotted several times in the last month, but most recently in the park’s dog park area above the trail on Thursday.

Puyallup Police tried to find the animal, but couldn’t locate it.

Since then, Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife officers set a trap in the park to safely capture the bear and relocate it out of the community.

The bear will not be harmed.

