Train hits vehicle in downtown Edmonds, Edmonds/Kingston ferry route back in service

A train hit a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in downtown Edmonds, causing road closures and traffic delays, according to the Edmonds Police Department.

The collision happened near 71 West Main St., where a vehicle was struck at the Main Street railroad crossing.

Police said the crash resulted in minor injuries, but both Main Street and Dayton Street were fully blocked while crews responded.

Authorities said the closures were expected to last at least an hour as first responders cleared the scene and investigators assessed the damage.

The Edmonds/Kingston route was temporarily suspended, but is back in service.

Edm/King - Route Returns to Service https://t.co/QNmLsAdEgo — Washington State Ferries (@wsferries) October 28, 2025

No further information about the injured person or the circumstances of the crash was immediately released.

©2025 Cox Media Group