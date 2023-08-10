Train derailment in Aberdeen to close road for ‘several days’

ABERDEEN — A section of road in Aberdeen has been closed after a train derailed Tuesday night.

The derailment is blocking a portion of the 2100 block of W 1st Street and will be “closed for several days” as crews work to clear the incident.

According to the Aberdeen Police Department, there were no injuries or reports of additional damage during the crash of five railcars and a locomotive.

They also said that at the time of reporting, there does not seem to be any criminal element related to the derailment, but no information has been released about what led up to the incident.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area because some of the railcars are still unstable.

Delays are likely for those traveling along 1st Street, and police advise the public to find alternate routes.

L.B. GILBERT mynorthwest.com

©2023 Cox Media Group