Train cars full of trash catch fire twice in Snohomish County

EVERETT, Wash. — Two train cars full of garbage caught fire in Everett around 4:45 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters say they are the same cars that were on fire this morning in Marysville.

Firefighters responded to 8th Street and Riverside Road. They had to stretch 400 feet of hose to reach the train cars. They worked for over an hour to extinguish the fire.

This morning the same cars caught fire near the intersection of 116th Street NE and State Avenue in Marysville. The intersection was closed for several hours while the fire was put out.

Everett Train Car Fire 2

There were no injuries in either incident.

It is not known what caused either fire, but the Everett Fire Department says it is a good reminder to properly dispose of potential fire hazards such as batteries or oily rags.

The Snohomish County Household Hazardous Waste website has more information on how to safely dispose of these items.





