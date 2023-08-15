Local

Trailer fire snarls morning traffic near T-Mobile Park

By KIRO 7 News Staff
A semi-truck fire blocked both directions of Edgar Martinez Drive South next to T-Mobile Park Tuesday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

At about 7:32 a.m., Seattle firefighters were seen on WSDOT cameras putting water on a smoking trailer on the overpass.

As crews worked the scene, drivers were temporarily rerouted from the Interstate 90 exit toward 4th Avenue.


